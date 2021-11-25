Annual Orangeville Christmas Market sees big success

November 25, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Fairgrounds were a busy place to be last Saturday (Nov. 20).

The Orangeville Christmas Market saw 5,000 people through the door to shop around the 100 vendors located inside, and the 48 vendors located outside, selling a variety of products, with everything from flower arrangements and knitting to baked goods.

One of the event organizers, Melissa Lackey, said herself and the team who helps put on the event were thrilled with this year’s turn out, deeming it a major success.

“We’re so happy with the results,” she said. “We’re just forever grateful for our community and the support that we received this past weekend – it speaks volumes.”

Lackey said herself and other organizers of the Christmas Market are already planning for next year to correct some of the problems they had during the event. The biggest things are preventing bottlenecks with parking and putting all the outdoor vendors who had to deal with the elements, inside for next year.

“I think we’re going to eliminate the outside portion and just expand fully inside, so we will have access to all three big rooms at the fairgrounds, meaning that we’ll be taking over everything and there will be a lot more Christmas vibe happening up there,” Lackey enthused,

While lineups are never fun for attendees to wait in, and Lackey said they hope to have better traffic control next year, seeing cars lined up along 5th Side Rad all the way to Mono Amaranth Public School was a highlight because it shows how big the event has become.

“For us, it means like the community is 100% there to support what we’ve just put on,” Lackey noted.

Having the food trucks sell out of food and certain vendors saying they completely sold out of product, is also encouraging, as it means the Christmas Market is helping small businesses throughout the community.

The Orangeville Food Bank will soon be receiving a sizeable donation from the Orangeville Christmas Market, since every person who parked at the fairgrounds had to donate $2 to get in.

Lackey reiterated her thanks for the community’s support and noted she looks forward to holding the Christmas Market again in 2022.

