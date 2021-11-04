ODSS athletes excel at District 10 cross-country event

November 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School boys cross-country team turned out a stellar performance when they travelled to Centennial Collegiate in Guelph on Wednesday, October 20, to compete in District 10 competition.

All three teams, the Novice Boys, Junior Boys, and Senior Boys, finished in first place in their events.

Team runner’s times are combined at the end of the race to determine the overall score with a minimum of four runners on a team.

Individual times are also recognized with winning times announced.

A total of 12 high schools in the region took part in the competition.

“In the novice competition, we finished first, three, four, and seven,” said coach Rob Berg. “That rarely happens. That was the best score of the day – we killed it – in grade nine boys, we were turning some heads.”

In the novice division, grade nine student, Thomas Beukeboom, finished first overall with a time of a flat 10:00 minutes over the 3,000 metre distance. Forty runners were entered in his race.

Teammate, James Rowan, finished in third with a time of 10:01. Owen Bailey-Braun finished in fourth with a time of 10:06, and Craig Stevenson rounded out the team’s time with a seventh place finish and a time of 10:44.

The combined times gave the ODSS novice team the win.

Thomas began running cross-country when he was in elementary school so he knew what the competition was all about and how to pace himself for the distance.

“My goal was to start fast,” Thomas said of his winning race. “I knew I wasn’t going to be in the lead at the start because some kids go out super fast. I knew there was going to be a lot of kids in front and I was going to be in the middle. I was going to stick with my teammate to pace myself, then myself and another teammate ran together for the next 200 metres, then I pulled ahead to the finish line.”

Thomas finished ahead of Westside Secondary School Student, Alex Lamb, who came in second, and provided Orangeville with the top four finishers in the race.

Thomas put a lot of work into training for the event.

“We started training in September,” he said. “We practiced several days each week.”

In the senior division the competitors ran a 5,000 km race.

Grade 12 student, and veteran runner, Jack Gillies, came in second over-all with a time of 16:04, and lead the Orangeville team at the finish line.

Tristan Brindley finished in second place with a time of 16:13. Team member Gregor Lawson finished in 17:11 with Peter Kalnay rounding out the ODSS pack with a time of 17:51.

Jack has competed in track and field events all the way through high school and is noted as a 3,000 metre runner.

“You can’t win races with ringers,” Jack said. “Ringers are people who are very good, and the top person on the team, but you can’t win races with a ringer – you have to have depth on your team,” he said of the fact that it is a team’s combined score that wins the race.

Teammate, Tristan Brindley finished just behind Jack in third place which boosted ODSS’ score.

“I did the 3,000 metre in track, and since my grade nine year I’ve gotten deeper into endurance,” Jack said of training for the event. “I’ve trained a lot more for distance. Over the past year I did a lot of my own training and we ran a bit as a team. Coming into this year I took that distance training and really shortened it down and got into more intervals and more speed and really refined it down to that race. I never stopped training. I run because I love to run – it’s not really sport for me it’s more of a lifestyle.”

In the junior division, Orangeville’s Jack Haddock finished second over-all with a time of 13:58 over the 4,000 metre race.

Teammate, Sam Pipher-Swyer, finished right behind in third place with a time of 14:04.

The ODSS junior team finished first over all to make it a huge winning day for the Orangeville District High School cross country team.

