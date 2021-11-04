General News

Orangeville’s former general manager of infrastructure services Doug Jones replaced by Gary Kocialek

November 4, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Town of Orangeville Chief Administrative Officer Ed Brennan has announced the appointment of Gary Kocialek as Interim General Manager of Infrastructure Services, effective November 1, 2021.

“Gary has many years of experience in the area of infrastructure services and I’m pleased that he accepted this interim role,” Mr. Brennan said. “Gary will be with us as we conduct the recruitment process for a permanent General Manager of Infrastructure Services.”

This appointment follows the resignation of current General Manager of Infrastructure Services Doug Jones who has resigned, effective November 8, following 19 years of service to the municipality. He has accepted employment with York Region.

An Orangeville resident, Mr. Kocialek was employed by the Town from 1988 to 2006, starting as Engineering Assistant and finishing as Managing Director of Operations and Transportation. He joined the Region of Peel in 2006, served as the manager of the capital roads program, then led the transportation planning team, before becoming the Director of Transportation. He retired from Peel in March 2020.

