407 is the answer

May 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

I would just like to start by saying Barb & Sharon’s recent letters (May 9th & 16th) to the Editor make so much sense. We can and must do better. Subsidize 407 tolls for trucks now.

It will save billions for the people which can be used to build real affordable Housing in the Urban areas which is desperately needed, also it will fix our healthcare crisis now!

The 413 is estimated to take over a decade to build and create a huge environmental disaster at the same time. We have 16,900 kilometres of roads in Ontario. We don’t need any more roads in Ontario, upgrade the roads we already have.

The 407 is the obvious answer it’s running at less than 50% capacity when at the same moment in time the 401 is above capacity. I see this scenario all the time. I’m one of the Few A/Z drivers with a transponder that has driven on both roads (401 & 407) countless times. Hwy 407 tolls are the most expensive in the world, that’s the main reason it’s running well below capacity.

Profit margins in the Trucking Industry are very tight – most trucking outfits can’t afford the expensive tolls on the 407.

The P.C.’s have to subsidize 407 truck tolls now! Imagine the 401 in four or five years, If Doug Ford is really for the people, he could subsidize the 407 for trucks right now with a stroke of a pen, why does he refuse?

Doug Ford can solve the congestion problems right now for the people but he wants us to wait for the 413 that won’t even solve the congestion problems even if it’s built the proposed route of 413 starts at 401 & Trafalgar Rd. and ends just North of Wonderland at Hwy 400 – that’s 52 kilometres.

Hwy 407 starts at QEW & 403 in Hamilton and stretches 151 kilometres to Hwy 35/115 which is South of Peterborough and 5 minutes North of Hwy 401.

The estimated $10 billion 52 kilometre 413 won’t do a thing for congestion, it will just create new congestion where there is NONE!

Do you know who the majority stake holder of the 407 is? It’s the CPP! Yes the Canadian Pension Plan owns over 50 per cent of the 407 toll road.

This makes it a win-win for the people! We save billions on a highway we don’t need (413) and at the same time increasing traffic volumes substantially with subsidized truck traffic on the 407. Our Canadian Pension Plan will have more funds for the people when they retire.

So why won’t Doug Ford do this for the people? Well, it’s obvious he’s for a few very well-connected sprawl folks.

We the people stopped the Greenbelt scandal

We made Doug do the right thing

Let’s do it again!

The right thing for the people!

Terry Brooker

Orangeville

Readers Comments (0)