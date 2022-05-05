May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will receive additional funding this fiscal year and an increase to add more patient beds, according to an announcement made by Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Tuesday (May 4).

In the plan to stay open, the provincial government is investing more than $6.6 million to add 13 new patient beds to HHCC.

These new beds are part of a capital plan expansion with more than 50 major projects that will add 3,000 new beds over 10 years and support the continuation of over 3,100 acute and post-acute beds in hospitals and alternate health care facilities, and hundreds of new adult, paediatric and neonatal critical care beds.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the government has added 777 more intensive-care unit hospital beds with the capacity to now handle 2,448 critical care patients.

Additionally, HHCC will receive an additional $1.4 million starting in 2022/23, which represents an increase of 2.5 per cent to funding in the last fiscal year.

This is part of the Ontario government’s $827 million additional investment to hospitals across the province, representing a four per cent increase from last year.

This will ensure all publicly funded hospitals receive a minimum two per cent increase to their operating budgets to help them better meet patient needs, while building a stronger, more resilient health care system.

“Adding 13 new patient beds to our hospital is a significant investment in our government’s commitment to ensure we have the capacity to care for patients locally,” said Jones. “This new investment and an increase in funding for our hospital is one more example of how we are working towards ensuring residents in Dufferin-Caledon have the health care services they can depend on.”

Over the last four years, the Ontario government has made significant investments in Ontario’s hospitals as part of its plan to build a stronger, more resilient health care system that is better able to respond to crisis. This includes overall sector increases four years in a row, representing a total provincial investment of $2.5 billion since 2019.

Kim Delahunt, President and CEO, HHCC noted her appreciation for the province’s investment in the local hospital.

“We are grateful for the much-needed investment,” said Delahunt. “Like all hospitals, we continue to adjust to meet the increasingly complex needs of the people in our care and the additional funding will go a long way to support us in meeting their care needs.”

Readers Comments (0)