I Am Imperfectly Perfect

April 7, 2022 · 0 Comments
people are born in so many unique times and ways
where anticipation and expectation sometimes clash
someone’s child is perceived perfect
as the child joins their family
milestones are followed through and celebrated as time goes on
then one day
the child slips into the oblivion
everyone is on a stand still
what to do with the child who is supposed to be perfect?
the child cannot talk, cannot point to things
the gaze is lost to anyone who looks at them
sometimes the child goes on in circles or flaps their hands endlessly like there’s no tomorrow
the child feels alone and often misunderstood when the child shows rage to themselves or to others
the child loses confidence whenever everyone treats them different
I am perfect thought the child, even if I am very unique
I cannot talk like everyone else but I can speak my mind
I am strong with a will to live
my challenges are really yours because you want me to be the perceived perfect child
do not be sad do not be worried
I will be fine
listen to my unspoken words and actions
and continue to love and accept me as how I am
Matthew McGugan
Non-speaking Adult with Autism
Orangeville