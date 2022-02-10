Nonprofit Appreciation Week

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

To the Editor,

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the first ever Nonprofit Appreciation Week will kick-off in Dufferin County and across Ontario. It’s a fitting day to show our love to the incredibly dedicated people who work in our local charities and not-for-profits.

During the pandemic, non-profit organizations have been there for us 100%, continuing essential services like shelters, food programs, seniors support and community healthcare, despite scarce resources. Across the board, they have found innovative ways through restrictions and lockdowns to serve our community during a very difficult time.

You might think that surely there has been a day or a week or a month to recognize the skilled professionals who pour heart and soul into helping others. After all, we have days devoted to almost everything – there’s even a Pizza Day!

But until December 2021, when the Ontario Legislature unanimously passed Bill 9 to create a Nonprofit Appreciation Week every third week of February, there has been no special day for the sector.

We have more than 150 charities and non-profits serving Dufferin County. We would like to say “thank you” to each and every person who works in the sector. We simply could not imagine our community without you.

Michele Fisher

Executive Director, Dufferin Community Foundation

Mono, Ont.

michele@dufferinfoundation.ca

