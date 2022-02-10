Letters to the Editor

Dismayed by Seeback’s support for ‘Freedom Convoy’

February 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor: 

Was dismayed to see that our local MP Kyle Seeback supports the so called “Freedom Convoy” or truckers convoy. On the CBC News tonight the Mayor of Ottawa declared a “state of emergency”, with arrests, ticketing, and so on. To think that our local MP actually visited this 10 day “occupation” of our nation’s capital was very distressing!

This whole operation is for naught as the U.S. border has similar vaccine protocols anyway, so wouldn’t matter what the PM did, things would not change. It has been stated that a lot of the money donated to this operation came from abroad, mainly U.S. together with “hate” flags – Confederate, Swatikas; Proud Boys and “F… Trudeau” signs. This is something we Canadians should be ashamed of, this kind of “hateful” protest does not represent who we are thought of as a nation on the international scene. But with Conservative MP’s “working the crowd” serving coffee and getting their pictures taken with the mob is truly disgusting. If the aim of the Tories is to make the governing party look bad, they did not succeed, but only made their party look bad, and to top it all off, kicking their Leader out at the same time, for shame.

Thank you

Sandra Clarke-Forester

Caledon



         


