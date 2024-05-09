10 and 10 Driving Range opens first 18 holes of outdoor mini-putt course

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin County residents who enjoy a challenging game of mini putt can now do so close to home.

The 10 and 10 Driving Range in Mono opened a state-of-the-art 18-hole outdoor mini putt course last month and has plans to open an additional 18 holes in the coming weeks.

Planning for the course began four years ago, and a professional golf course designer developed the layout for the 36 holes. It’s been under construction for the past two years.

While the mini-putt is geared towards everyone, the new course is more challenging than most others, with some holes being par five.

“There’s going to be very little chance, if any, of getting a hole in one,” said 10 and 10 Mini Putt owner Jasbir Kooner. “There might be one or two holes that have that chance but it’s very rare.”

He added that when it comes to length and design – it’s “not your typical mini putt.”

“It’s definitely a fun thing for the whole family. It’s not a putt-putt for just little kids. The real experienced golfer can enjoy it as well,” Kooner noted.

The course features fun obstacles and unique pieces of art that putters have to work through.

The 10 and 10 Driving Range formerly had a nine-hole mini putt on site, but it was outdated, and unable to accommodate birthday parties or special outings, so its owners decided to expand.

Kooner said a lot of the golfers who use their driving range would ask about mini-putt, so they knew there was a demand in the community for a high-quality course.

“There were not too many places in and around Orangeville where people could go have a meeting and play mini putt,” said Kooner.

The 10 and 10 Driving Range was expanded by 50 to 75 yards last year, now 300 yards in length. The owners also put in 16,000 sq. ft. of grass tees, so people can practice teeing off on natural grass instead of on a mat.

“We get a lot of seniors, a lot of people that are really into golf, and it seems to be in demand – the grass tea off area,” said Kooner. “There was no other place around here that had the grass area, so I thought why not specialize in that?”

Having the 10 and 10 Driving Range, mini-putt and garden centre all on one property makes visiting the business fun for the whole family, said Kooner.

“The kids can do mini putt and the parents can come to the garden centre and shop or if the parents want to hit some balls [at the range] and the kids want to play mini putt – it basically covers the whole family,” he noted.

Landscaping work will continue at the mini-putt but it is largely complete.

If any not-for-profit group wants to host a fundraiser at the 10 and 10 Mini Putt, Kooner would like to encourage them to reach out. The business’s phone number is (416) 434-9400.

The Lord Dufferin IODE is planning on holding a mini-putt fundraiser there later this year.

The 10 and 10 Mini Putt is located at 634026 Highway 10.

“Bring the whole family, bring the kids, bring the grandparents – there’s something for everybody,” said Kooner.

Readers Comments (0)