By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff have been tasked with amending town council’s laundry list of unfinished business to include ways to increase revenue, create a process toward administrative penalties, and introduce traffic safety cameras. Mayor John Creelman introduced a notice ...
By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is hoping to find a forever home for a long-term ...
Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking International Women’s Day with a celebratory event at Hockley Valley Resort on March 7. The event is an opportunity ...
By JAMES MATTHEWS Some Orangeville residents feel a delayed housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way area compromises the response times of emergency services. Nick ...
By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Bylaw Enforcement wrote 325 parking tickets last year. Those parking citations injected $23,804 into municipal coffers by the end of 2024. ...
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are concerned about an increasing number of vehicles abandoned on local roads during adverse winter conditions. “As we navigate ...
By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga Valley ...
By Brian Lockhart Not all very wealthy people light cigars with $20 bills and bathe in gold-plated bathtubs. Sometimes that’s the perception of the public ...
By JAMES MATTHEWS When you see an OPP officer cruising around the streets of Orangeville, that Dufferin Detachment member is doing one of two things. ...
The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) hosted its Annual State of Business Breakfast earlier this week on Tuesday, at Westminster United Church, bringing together local ...
The U13B (Latour) Orangeville Tigers captured the bronze medal at the 45th Annual Sweetheart Tournament in Orangeville last weekend. Team officials say the girls delivered ...
By Chris Broom The Storm FC U15 Boys team played the Gladiator Soccer Academy (GSA) from North York on Saturday (Jan. 25) in the Provincial ...
By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Tigers hosted its 45th annual Sweetheart Tournament for rep teams the weekend of Jan. 24 – 26. The Sweetheart Tournament ...
By Brian Lockhart It has been a good season for winter sports and all the snow meant a perfect, although blustery day, for the Mono ...
By Brian Lockhart Orangeville athlete Natasha Lange will compete at the ISBHF U20 Ball Hockey Championships in Poprad, Slovakia as a member of Team Canada ...
By Brian Lockhart The Westside Secondary School Thunder girls’ senior volleyball team are undefeated with one tournament day left in the regular season. District 4 ...
By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears have a history of doing well in basketball. This year, both the junior and senior ...
By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville U12A Flyers team are having a stellar season and are at the top of their 13-team division in the York ...
By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Blitz have maintained first place in the COSHL Division of the Ontario Super Hockey League after a home game win ...
By Chris Broom All three youth teams from the Orangeville Minor Soccer Club’s Storm FC were back in action on Saturday (Jan. 4) following the ...
Dear Editor, If Doug Ford is calling this election to gain a mandate to fight President Trump’s tariffs, it should come with three irrevocable promises. ...