Three new designs featured in Orangeville’s growing utility box art collection

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

A walk through Orangeville now offers four new opportunities to experience local creativity.

The town has unveiled four utility box art installations featuring three original designs by local artists selected through the 2026 Call for Artists. The new works bring colour and artistic expression to public infrastructure throughout the community.

Since 2016, Orangeville’s Utility Box Art Display Program has showcased local talent and contributed to the town’s growing public art collection. The four new installations join a collection of 42 utility box art pieces across Orangeville, alongside murals, tree sculptures and monuments that add to Orangeville’s vibrant and welcoming public spaces.

“These new installations recognize the creativity and talent of artists from across Dufferin County while adding character to streets throughout Orangeville,” said Katrina Lemire, the town’s manager of economic development and culture. “By incorporating original artwork into everyday infrastructure, the program creates meaningful opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with local culture and experience our community in a new way.”

Each year, the town invites artists from across Dufferin County to submit original designs for the Utility Box Art Display Program. Submissions are reviewed by the Economic Development and Culture Committee, with selected finalists receiving $750 and the opportunity to have their artwork installed on designated utility boxes.

The 2027 Call for Artists is anticipated to open in the spring, continuing the town’s commitment to supporting local artists and making art accessible in everyday public spaces.

Orangeville Hydro sponsored three of the installations, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing and beautifying public spaces throughout Orangeville. To date, it has helped fund artwork on 10 transformers through the Utility Box Art Display Program.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore Orangeville’s public art collection, including the new installations, using the town’s digital guide at orangeville.ca/DigitalGuide.

Readers Comments (0)