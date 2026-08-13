General News

‘Talk to me over a burger’: Dufferin–Caledon MP invites community to Fiddle Park BBQ

August 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Drawing a few hundred people despite sweltering August heat last year, Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback is bringing his community barbecue back — this time to Shelburne, with the event moved to September in hopes of more comfortable temperatures.

The second annual Community BBQ will be held at Fiddle Park (105 County Road 11) on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event gives residents an opportunity to enjoy free food and family activities while speaking with Seeback about issues affecting the riding ahead of the fall session of Parliament.

“I love having some time to talk with the people I represent and to hear their concerns, and for our community to come together for some good food and the chance to catch up,” Seeback said. “We had a few hundred attend last year and I expect we will exceed that number this year.”

Seeback and his team will cook hamburgers and hot dogs, while children can enjoy the new playground equipment at Fiddle Park, along with lawn games.

“It’s also an opportunity for anyone to come and talk to me over a burger about the issues that matter most to them as I prepare for the fall session of Parliament in September,” Seeback said.

Last year’s event was held in Bolton in the southern end of the Dufferin–Caledon riding. This year, the community BBQ has been moved to Shelburne to make it more accessible to residents in the north end of the riding.

The move from August to September is also intended to provide a more comfortable experience after last year’s event was held during extreme heat. Despite the temperatures, Seeback said the inaugural event drew a strong turnout.

“Last year’s BBQ was a great success,” he said. “People travelled from all across the riding to attend, and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, so it made perfect sense to do it again. I had a lot of great conversations last year, and I’m looking forward to having more this year.”

Seeback expects the event to continue growing as more residents become aware of it and spread the word.

“I find these types of events grow every year as more and more people become aware and they tell others,” he said.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by Sept. 4 at kyleseeback.ca/bbq2026 or by calling 519-941-1832.

“Talk to me over a burger about the issues that matter most,” said MP Seeback.


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