Santa Claus Parade brings ‘A Storybook Christmas’ to downtown Orangeville this weekend

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The holiday season is approaching, and Santa Claus is coming to town!

The annual Santa Claus Parade will return to Orangeville’s downtown on Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 5 p.m. from the intersection of First Street and Hansen.

The parade route travels up First Street until it turns left onto Broadway, and finishes at its intersection with Fourth Street.

This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas,” built around the nostalgic stories, characters and music that are loved during the holiday season.A total of 65 floats will take part in this year’s parade, featuring entries from local businesses, community groups and organizations.

“The parade is a longstanding community tradition, bringing family and friends together to celebrate the holiday season,” said Sharon Doherty-Gaudin, the town’s manager of recreation and events.

“Community groups, businesses, organizations, sports clubs and more bring their creativity to the table to create a fun, festive vibe. They put so much incredible work into their floats. People walk away with memories that last for a lifetime.”

New this year is a Quiet Route Zone between Fead Street and Third Avenue on First Street.

“This sensory friendly viewing area will see floats with quiet music and avoid sirens or honking, helping create an inclusive parade experience for everyone,” said the Town of Orangeville.

The parade can be safely viewed from sidewalks or boulevards. Medians and the west side of the First Street and Broadway intersection are off limits.

To accommodate the parade, roads along the route will be closed at 3 p.m.

Orangeville Transit’s last bus will leave its hub at 2 p.m., with service ending at 2:45 p.m.

There are several municipal parking lots available throughout Orangeville’s downtown core. Anyone driving to the parade route is advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to find a parking space.

Municipal parking lots include 82 Broadway (access off Broadway and Armstrong Street), 90 Broadway (access off Armstrong Street), 112 Broadway (access off Armstrong Street), 166–169 Broadway (Little York, back parking), Mill Street (near the corner of Mill Street and Church Street), and Penny Lane (south side of Zina Street).

For the safety of parade viewers, participants, volunteers and the community, the town asks that they do not cross road closure barriers once they are put in place.

Crossing a road closure could result in fines from the OPP of $110 and carries three demerit points under the Highway Traffic Act.

To view a complete list of road closures and parade information, visit: orangeville.ca/SantaParade.

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