Raiders advance to U10 Orangeville flag football championship against Texans

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

With the sun beginning to set and a cool breeze that blew across the field, the scene was set for Orangeville Flag Football League’s playoffs.

The Lions Park field hosted the semi-final matches that began at 5:30 p.m., with three fields: U10 Texans vs. Cowboys in Field One, U12 Chiefs vs. Patriots in Field Two, and U10 Raiders vs. 49ers in Field Three.

In the Raiders game, running back Evie McAuley led the offence, scoring all three touchdowns in an 18-12 win over the 49ers.

“It was amazing to see Evie do so well and score all of those touchdowns for our U10 Raiders,” said head coach Alyssa Lavery. “She worked really hard, and it was so exciting to see her efforts pay off.”

With the win, the U10 Raiders will face the U10 Texans in the playoff finals on Friday, Oct. 9.

“I’m so proud of our team for winning our semi-final game. Everyone worked together, locked in and gave it their all even for being so young. It was a great team effort, and I’m really proud of everyone,” said Lavery.

Every game played throughout the evening had people out in support of the teams and their players. With music in the background, families were cheering on their children as they strived to do their best during the games.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the support from our families and the community. Our league is about so much more than flag football,” said Paula Lavery, one of the Orangeville Flag Football League’s executives.

“It’s about creating a place where kids can build confidence, make friends, learn teamwork and simply have fun.”

“Watching families make Friday nights part of their routine and seeing the kids excited to come back week after week is one of the best parts of running Orangeville Flag Football,” she added.

Other notable Friday night wins included the U10 Texans, who defeated the Cowboys 19-6. In the U12 Division, the Chiefs edged the Patriots 14-12, the Broncos blanked the Falcons 30-0, and the Vikings beat the Seahawks 14-8.

In the U14 Division, the Eagles beat the Bucs 34-12 and the Lions shut out the Bengals 13-0. The U18 Division saw the Broncos take down the Dolphins 19-7, and the Saints had an 18-6 win over the Jets.

In the Girls Division, the Chiefs beat the Seahawks 12-0, and the Steelers edged the Bills 7-6.

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