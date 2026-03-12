Uncategorized

Orangeville officials talk March Break childcare issues

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

It’s the same in Orangeville as it is anywhere else, in that many households in this difficult economic time rely on two incomes to make ends meet.

Having the children out of school during March Break can complicate a delicate work-life balance.

Orangeville resident Mark Middleton asked council during its March 9 meeting about childcare capacity at the Alder Street Arena during local schools’ March Break next week.

He wanted to know how many spaces were offered to residents, how many families applied for those spaces, how many were put on a wait list, and how many were ultimately turned away.

“Clear numbers help us understand whether this is an occasional pressure or a constant shortfall,” Middleton said.

Some parents will have to scramble to secure childcare, and some may have to take unpaid leave from their jobs to accommodate their young students’ school breaks.

Middleton asked whether the town has assessed the possible impact of limited capacity at the Alder Street Arena on working families.

“Is there a needs assessment in place, and is the childcare planning aligned with our population growth?” he asked.

Middleton wanted to know if there’s a plan in place if demand for childcare exceeds what can be offered. Expansion by way of partnerships with local service providers may be necessary, he said.

Orangeville has a large number of people who commute to jobs outside the town. The workday typically begins early for those people, and that complicates matters if the childcare program starts at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

Heather Savage, the town’s community services general manager, said another angle that needs to be considered is the availability of potential staff members.

“Because there is a ratio that you have to uphold,” she said. “A one to 10 ratio. So, provided we can hire more staff and if we have the space, then I’m sure the planning team is considering those things.”

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said staff availability is an issue for a one-week venture that is the March Break childcare program.

“It’s very difficult to staff,” Smith said. “It’s very difficult to staff reliably.”

When parents register their children up to four weeks in advance, having to alter the program due to a lack of staff is a concern, he said.

“Our recreation staff work really hard to maximize space,” he said. “Their goal is to get more kids in those programs.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Family Transition Place celebrates International Women’s Day with community breakfast

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hundreds of community members gathered at Hockley Valley Resort on March 5 for Family Transition Place’s annual International ...

Revitalized Grand Valley Community Centre reopens as modern community hub

By Joshua Drakes The Grand Valley and District Community Centre has officially reopened following a major multi-year expansion and rehabilitation project, marking a significant milestone ...

Orangeville aims to cultivate pollinator garden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s Centre Street will soon be abuzz with activity. The municipality and Dufferin County have agreed to a partnership to establish a ...

Orangeville man documents experience riding town’s transit

By JAMES MATTHEWS One Orangeville man’s first experience on local transit was an eye-opener he hopes will lead to some improvements.a Matthew Smith described his ...

Residents question accessibility in Orangeville

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville resident Vivian Petho feels her family got a sour taste of how the municipality complies with accessibility standards. As part of ...

Inspire renovations, support the community: Orangeville Home and Garden Show to return

By Sam Odrowski As the weather warms and seasons change, many homeowners begin looking for creative ways to improve their home or backyard. And there’s ...

From Green Team to Stage Crew: Volunteers needed for Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival 

Orangeville’s favourite festival is returning in early June, and volunteers are needed to make it a success. The 22nd Annual Orangeville Blue and Jazz Festival ...

Amaranth declares emergency due to flooding of municipal building

By Sam Odrowski The Township of Amaranth declared an emergency on the evening of March 8, due to rising flood concerns. At 6:19 p.m., Amaranth ...

Black Parent Council says racism continues, UGDSB ignoring concerns

Board has taken ‘tangible actions’ to address racism: UGDSB official By Robin George Black parents say Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) officials may talk ...

From backyard hobby to award-winning operation: Hereward Farms founder shares her journey

By Sam Odrowski A small experiment to see if a fragrant purple perennial could flourish on a 250-acre East Garafraxa farm blossomed into an award-winning ...