Orangeville officials talk March Break childcare issues

March 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

It’s the same in Orangeville as it is anywhere else, in that many households in this difficult economic time rely on two incomes to make ends meet.

Having the children out of school during March Break can complicate a delicate work-life balance.

Orangeville resident Mark Middleton asked council during its March 9 meeting about childcare capacity at the Alder Street Arena during local schools’ March Break next week.

He wanted to know how many spaces were offered to residents, how many families applied for those spaces, how many were put on a wait list, and how many were ultimately turned away.

“Clear numbers help us understand whether this is an occasional pressure or a constant shortfall,” Middleton said.

Some parents will have to scramble to secure childcare, and some may have to take unpaid leave from their jobs to accommodate their young students’ school breaks.

Middleton asked whether the town has assessed the possible impact of limited capacity at the Alder Street Arena on working families.

“Is there a needs assessment in place, and is the childcare planning aligned with our population growth?” he asked.

Middleton wanted to know if there’s a plan in place if demand for childcare exceeds what can be offered. Expansion by way of partnerships with local service providers may be necessary, he said.

Orangeville has a large number of people who commute to jobs outside the town. The workday typically begins early for those people, and that complicates matters if the childcare program starts at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

Heather Savage, the town’s community services general manager, said another angle that needs to be considered is the availability of potential staff members.

“Because there is a ratio that you have to uphold,” she said. “A one to 10 ratio. So, provided we can hire more staff and if we have the space, then I’m sure the planning team is considering those things.”

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said staff availability is an issue for a one-week venture that is the March Break childcare program.

“It’s very difficult to staff,” Smith said. “It’s very difficult to staff reliably.”

When parents register their children up to four weeks in advance, having to alter the program due to a lack of staff is a concern, he said.

“Our recreation staff work really hard to maximize space,” he said. “Their goal is to get more kids in those programs.”

Readers Comments (0)