General News

OPP reports provincewide 9-1-1 system outage last week

September 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Ontario’s 9-1-1 system had an outage on Sept. 17, beginning at approximately 4 a.m., according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP circulated a press release several hours later at 11 a.m. sharing that the 9-1-1 system had largely stabilized and all OPP Provincial Communications Centres across the province are once again receiving and processing 9-1-1 calls.

During the outage, members of the public requiring emergency police response were directed to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, which remains fully operational.

Throughout the temporary outage, the OPP continued to respond to calls for service.

The OPP thanks the phone network providers for expediting the restoration of the 9-1-1 service.


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