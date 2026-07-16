Nomination period closes next month for municipal candidates

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

The deadline for individuals looking to run for the position of councillor, deputy mayor or mayor in their municipality is approaching.

Interested candidates are encouraged to file their nomination before the deadline of Friday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

Municipal clerks then have until 4 p.m. to certify or reject nominations. Clerks must verify that nominees are eligible to run in order to certify them.

Anyone who is not certified by a clerk will not see their name on the ballot.

The nomination period opened on May 1, and several incumbents throughout Dufferin County have declared their intention to seek re-election in the Oct. 26 municipal election.

Dufferin County is comprised of eight municipalities: Orangeville, Shelburne, Mono, Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garafraxa, Melancthon and Mulmur.

The mayor and deputy mayor of each municipality serves on Dufferin County council, except for East Garafraxa, which does not elect a deputy mayor to the county level.

A county warden is chosen from county council members to serve a two-year term.

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