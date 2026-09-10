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Melancthon to hold election candidates meeting at Hornings Mill’s Community Hall

September 10, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ahead of the upcoming fall 2026 municipal elections, Melancthon residents are organizing an all-candidates information night on Sept. 16 at the Hornings Mills Community Hall from 7 to 9 p.m.

This information night is designed to allow residents to meet directly with all candidates running for election in their municipality.

Karren Wallace, director of legislative services and clerk for the Township of Wellington North and an active resident of Melancthon, said the event is not something locals should miss, as municipal government directly affects everyday life.

“Municipal governments are the closest to the people and have the most direct impact on our lives,” she said. “An all-candidates meeting gives the opportunity for everyone to know the candidates and their issues. In the 2026 election, Melancthon has 10 candidates wanting to fill three council seats, and we have a race for mayor. People need to get out and get informed.”

The meeting is designed to be an accessible forum for residents to listen directly to candidates’ campaigns, goals, and priorities, and to ask questions about local issues.

Candidates will be seated together at the front of the meeting room at a shared table and will be given a microphone to share throughout the meeting. Seating order will be in order of arrival from left to right.

The speaking order will be determined by position and alphabetical order, starting with the mayoral candidates, and finishing with councillor candidates.

To begin, each candidate will have a two-minute window for introductions, two minutes to answer a question from the public, and one minute for closing statements at the end of the meeting.

Audience members who wish to ask questions must introduce themselves by name and confirm whether they are a resident of Melancthon, though non-residents may still ask questions.

Questions must be appropriate and within the jurisdiction of the municipal government.

All rules will be explained by a neutral moderator who will be overseeing the meeting. The moderator will also determine if questions are relevant to the meeting and will enforce etiquette rules. Personal attacks, interruptions, booing, cheering and off-topic conversations are prohibited to ensure a smooth meeting and that all candidates’ time is respected.

The meeting will be an important opportunity for residents to directly engage with municipal leaders in a controlled environment ahead of the election, allowing community members to hear directly from candidates about their platforms and goals.


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