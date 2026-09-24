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Help an animal find a loving home during the Ontario SPCA’s Fall Adoption Days

September 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

With a record number of animals in its care, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is hosting Fall Adoption Days on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

During the two-day event, adoption fees for adult cats, dogs and rabbits will be reduced by 15 per cent to help as many animals as possible find loving homes.

The Ontario SPCA is currently caring for more than 650 animals at its 13 animal centres across the province – the highest number of animals in its care at one time in the past five years.

Animal numbers have increased as more animals have come into the society’s care following the wildfires in Northern Ontario, along with an increase in requests from families looking to re-home their pets.

“Every animal deserves the chance to find a loving home, and right now, there are more animals than usual waiting for that chance,” said Julie Woods, manager of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Orangeville and District Animal Centre.

“Fall Adoption Days are an opportunity for people to open their hearts and homes to an animal in need, while helping us make space for other animals who may need our support.”

There are many great reasons to consider adoption. Not only are you giving an animal a second chance, but cats and dogs adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They also go home with food from Royal Canin, as well as other adoption perks, to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home.

Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to view animals currently available for adoption.


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