Family Transition Place bringing back International Women’s Day breakfast in March

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is inviting the community to celebrate International Women’s Day in March with the return of its annual Celebration Breakfast, bringing together local residents for a morning of fundraising and support.

The 2027 International Women’s Day Celebration Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Hockley Valley Resort in Mono.

Following a positive response to last year’s celebration, FTP executive director Lynette Pole-Langdon said in a press release that the organization is bringing back the same format, with guests invited to enjoy a gourmet buffet breakfast, a signature mocktail, a silent auction, prizes and other activities.

“We were so pleased with the enthusiasm and support for last year’s celebration, and we’re looking forward to bringing our community together again,” Pole-Langdon said. “International Women’s Day reminds us of the power of coming together to celebrate women, recognize how far we’ve come, and continue working toward a future where every woman has the opportunity to live safely, thrive, and reach her full potential.”

All proceeds from the breakfast will go directly toward supporting FTP’s programs and services, which assist women and children escaping violence and unhealthy relationships while helping them rebuild their lives.

The event also provides an opportunity to recognize the achievements of women while reflecting on the ongoing work needed to ensure women have opportunities to live safely and reach their full potential.

Family Transition Place provides a range of services to women and children, including safe housing and professional counselling.

The organization also delivers youth education programs throughout Caledon and Dufferin, helping promote safer and healthier communities.

Early bird registration for the breakfast opens Dec. 1, 2026. Community members interested in attending, learning more about registration or exploring sponsorship opportunities can visit familytransitionplace.ca

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