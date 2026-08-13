Dufferin OPP lay 193 traffic charges over Civic Holiday weekend

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

Across Central Region, OPP lay nearly 8,300 charges during marine, trail and roadway enforcement campaigns

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers laid 193 traffic-related charges during the Civic Holiday long weekend while conducting proactive enforcement across the county.

Between July 31 and Aug. 3, officers also conducted several RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks and focused enforcement on the four factors that contribute to serious collisions: impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and seatbelt compliance.

The enforcement resulted in 104 speeding charges, one distracted-driving charge, five stunt-driving or racing charges, two charges for failing to move over for emergency vehicles, six impaired-driving charges and 19 seatbelt charges.

The total number of traffic-related charges across Dufferin County was 193.

Charges laid across Ontario

Across the province, OPP officers laid more than 8,282 charges related to traffic and marine safety over the Civic Day long weekend.

OPP officers patrolled roads, trails and waterways over the weekend as part of efforts to promote safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

On roadways, police laid approximately 8,240 charges, including 3,921 speeding charges, 579 seatbelt-related charges, 77 distracted-driving charges, 188 impaired-driving charges and 128 charges related to Ontario’s Move Over Law.

Central Region marine and trail enforcement

The OPP Snowmobile, All-Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) Unit laid 42 charges and issued 56 warnings during an enforcement initiative focused on waterways.

OPP SAVE Unit officers conducted marine and trail patrols throughout Central Region to enhance safety and enforcement on Ontario’s waterways and trail networks from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Patrols took place in Algonquin Park, Georgian Bay, Lake Rosseau, Lake Joseph, Little Lake Joseph, Lake Dalrymple, Sparrow Lake, Pigeon Lake, Buckhorn Lake, Shadow Lake, the Otonabee River and Rice Lake, as well as surrounding waterways and trails within several communities, including Huntsville, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Huronia West, City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, Northumberland, Haliburton, Southern Georgian Bay and Orillia.

Charges included eight counts of failing to carry or wear a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD), six Canada Shipping Act violations, two counts of towing a person without a spotter, three Off-Road Vehicles Act helmet violations, 14 Liquor Licence and Control Act violations and five Highway Traffic Act violations.

OPP also laid charges for one count of hand-held communication device offence, two counts of fishing without a licence and an offence related to permitting the operation of a vessel without a Pleasure Craft Operator Card.

The OPP said alcohol-related offences and lifejacket violations accounted for more than half of all charges laid during the enforcement initiative, highlighting the importance of safe boating practices.

“A lifejacket only works if you’re wearing it,” the OPP said in a press release.

In addition to the charges laid, officers issued two seven-day driver’s licence suspensions as part of impaired operation investigations.

The OPP reminded residents that alcohol and boating do not mix.

“The consequences of operating a vessel while impaired are the same as those for impaired driving on Ontario highways and can result in criminal charges, licence suspensions, and other significant penalties,” the OPP said. “Your driver’s licence can be impacted whether you are operating a boat, vehicle, snowmobile, or ATV.”

Enforcement efforts will continue throughout the summer, with boaters and riders reminded to operate sober, carry required safety equipment, ensure licences and vessel registration documents are up to date, and wear a lifejacket when on or near water.

The OPP said it remains committed to enhancing marine and trail safety through enforcement, education and public awareness initiatives across Ontario.

Anyone who observes suspicious, impaired, aggressive or unsafe operation on Ontario roads, waterways or trails is encouraged to contact police. In an emergency, call 911.

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