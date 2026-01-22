Dufferin County’s interfaith community to host potluck at Westminster United Church

January 22, 2026 · 0 Comments
The Dufferin Interfaith community is inviting the community to a potluck dinner on Saturday Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Westminster United Church, Orangeville (247 Broadway).
World Interfaith Harmony Week (Feb. 1 to 7) is a UN-designated observance and involves thousands of activities held around the world.
Come and bring a dish to share with friends. Everyone is welcome.
Join us in a deepening conversation on what we hope for in interfaith connections in this region. Contact Rev. Bruce Gregersen at 519-942-6314 or Shaila (Bella) Kibria at shailacarter@gmail.com for more information.