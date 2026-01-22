General News

Dufferin County’s interfaith community to host potluck at Westminster United Church

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Interfaith community is inviting the community to a potluck dinner on Saturday Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Westminster United Church, Orangeville (247 Broadway).

World Interfaith Harmony Week (Feb. 1 to 7) is a UN-designated observance and involves thousands of activities held around the world.

Come and bring a dish to share with friends. Everyone is welcome.

Join us in a deepening conversation on what we hope for in interfaith connections in this region. Contact Rev. Bruce Gregersen at 519-942-6314 or Shaila (Bella) Kibria at shailacarter@gmail.com for more information.


Headline News

RCMP National High Risk Child Sex Offender Database officially launches online

By Joshua Drakes The public now has access to a centralized, accessible database on child sex offenders nationwide for the first time, as part of ...

Two Headwaters MCRT nurses awarded for exemplary service

By Joshua Drakes The impact of community Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRTs) in only a few years of operation has already left a lasting effect ...

Mono man asks council to consider ward system of municipal government

By JAMES MATTHEWS A question from one resident could result in a drastic change to Mono’s municipal governance. It has been said that change starts ...

Alton Mill’s 16th annual Fire and Ice Festival to return with ice carving, fire dancers

By Joshua Drakes The vibrant Fire and Ice Festival will return on Jan. 31 and will run through Feb. 1 at the Alton Mill Arts ...

Local author’s dog rescue becomes symbol of hope in her debut children’s book

By Joshua Drakes A new children’s book inspired by a true story of kindness and community is finding readers far beyond Orangeville. Written by local ...

Choices shelter strives to move people in crisis toward stability

The Choices Shelter works every day to move people from crisis to stability. That’s despite lingering financial challenges. Temporary emergency funding from Dufferin County was ...

Council asks for in-depth study of homelessness in Dufferin County

By James Matthews A deep analysis of local homelessness issues would serve Dufferin County well. That was one of the needs broached as part of ...

County budget reflects today’s services, invests in future amid some uncertainty

By James Matthews Dufferin County is working with an almost seven per cent tax levy increase so far in the early stages of 2026 budget ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very first baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 – Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Carters law firm celebrates 25 years of supporting clients and the community

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Carters Professional Corporation is marking 25 years since opening its doors in Orangeville. That’s a quarter century ...