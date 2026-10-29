CVC investing in Island Lake Conservation Area infrastructure improvements

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is undertaking a multi-year infrastructure improvement program at Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville, with projects planned to enhance safety, accessibility and visitor experiences through 2030.

Announced Oct. 8, the investment is guided by the Island Lake Conservation Area Management Plan and includes trail infrastructure renewal, dam upgrades, new boardwalk construction and trail connections. Work is already underway, with several projects scheduled over the next four winters.

CVC’s director of parks, lands and community engagement, Jesse DeJager, said that because of the popularity of Island Lake, upkeep on the land remains a high priority moving forward, and upgrades will enhance the outdoor experience of visitors.

“Island Lake Conservation Area is one of our most popular greenspaces, and it’s essential that we’re investing in our trails and infrastructure for the future,” DeJager said. “Together, these investment projects will create stronger, safer infrastructure and a more connected trail system while protecting the natural features that make Island Lake a valued destination for recreation and outdoor experiences.”

The first project is the reconstruction of over 400 metres of boardwalk along the Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail, between the 4th Avenue entrance and the Credit River pedestrian bridge.

The section of trail remains closed while crews complete construction.

Work has included removing the old boardwalk and installing helical piles, which will provide deep steel foundations for the new structure.

The project timeline was recently extended following a required structural design change that added labour and construction time. The new boardwalk is expected to reopen to visitors in mid-December 2026.

Boardwalks allow visitors to access wetlands, shoreline habitats and scenic areas while limiting damage to sensitive ecosystems. Replacing aging infrastructure also helps maintain safe and accessible trails amid changing environmental conditions and exposure to weather and water.

Additional work is planned over the next four winters.

Beginning in mid-November, CVC will upgrade drainage at the South Dam by constructing a new toe drain at its base. The project is intended to maintain drainage performance, structural stability and public safety, with completion expected by spring 2027.

CVC is also finalizing plans for a 480-metre boardwalk extension of the Credit Valley Trail. The new section will connect Island Lake and Upper Credit Conservation Areas in Orangeville, with minimal disruption to visitors expected during construction.

Future improvements include replacing Bob’s Bridges with new structural supports, helical piles and upgraded railings. Construction will be staged to reduce trail closures and minimize visitor impacts.

While the current boardwalk project is expected to be completed in December and the South Dam drainage work by spring 2027, CVC’s broader infrastructure investment program is expected to continue through 2030. Specific construction dates for the Credit Valley Trail extension and Bob’s Bridges have not been announced.

The infrastructure projects are supported by ongoing community fundraising efforts.

The Credit Valley Conservation Foundation and Friends of Island Lake have launched a $1 million campaign to support the conservation area’s long-term vision.

The effort builds on more than two decades of community involvement and more than $2.6 million in contributions so far toward improvements at Island Lake.

The Credit Valley Conservation Foundation is also supporting the completion of the Credit Valley Trail through a 10-year, $10-million fundraising campaign launched in 2020. So far, 65 per cent of the goal has been achieved through corporate and community contributions.

CVC is providing project updates and current trail information through its Park Advisories webpage, cvc.ca/park-advisories.

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