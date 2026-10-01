Commentary

Campaign afoot to kick-start property assessments

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Numbers. They’re all around us.

That’s according to an advertisement I recently watched from the province’s Municipal Property Assessment Corporation. That’s the crowd that assesses what properties throughout Ontario are worth. Your home’s monetary worth. Not its sentimental worth as the place where a family’s memories, good and bad, have been made.

Images in the ad show numbers on a mailbox. The digits that make up a street address. A keypad as part of an alarm system presumably for a house. There are numbers on a sports jersey for some reason. The point is they’re all around us, numbers.

Street address numbers don’t change. And some athletes have been known, for superstitious and other reasons, to wear the same jersey number even though the jersey’s colours and team logo change.

And that’s fitting, given that MPAC’s commercial and residential property assessments have been frozen for the last decade. Municipalities have been left to maintain and improve infrastructure and balance budgets according to numbers from assessments last done in 2016.

And in that time, the costs to live have increased, as have prices for much of the materials used to keep towns, townships, and cities in good repair.

Letters have been sent to Ontario municipal councils by a tax policy group called Ryan Canada ULC as part of a campaign to “unfreeze Ontario.” Unfreeze Ontario is a lobby effort to get the province to reinstate regular property assessments, beginning with a province-wide reassessment in 2027. That would be handy next year. The opening year of the new term of municipal and county councils.

Part of the campaign is that letters be sent by municipal councils to Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy calling on them to restore regular property assessments.

The letter has been sent to Mono’s elected officials and a number of Ontario municipal councils. Mono council decided to look further into the tax company before hitching their wagon to the effort. But the letter campaign generated discussion amongst that Dufferin County town’s councillors when they met Sept. 22.

In the decade since the last assessments, property values and economic conditions have changed significantly, yet those changes are not being reflected in the distribution of the property tax burden, Ryan Canada states in its letter.

“For municipalities, this is fundamentally an issue of fairness, predictability, and sound fiscal planning. Reassessment does not automatically mean higher property taxes. It simply ensures property values reflect today’s market so the tax burden can be shared more fairly.”

One of the trusses of Unfreeze Ontario is that this is fundamentally an issue of fairness, predictability, and sound fiscal planning, as reassessment ensures property values reflect today’s market so the tax burden can be shared more fairly.

The freeze also makes it harder for municipalities to plan for growth, infrastructure, housing, and development using a tax base that no longer reflects their communities’ reality.

MPAC had a presence at the 2026 Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in August, as you’d expect. According to Ryan Canada, the need for reassessments of Ontario’s properties was a concern.

Municipal and county councils are not asking for reassessments to continue because they’re trying to collect more property tax at a time when money is for all kinds of reasons tight for taxpayers. Rather, reassessments could make it financially easier for some property owners to live when money is tight today.

From Ryan Canada’s website: “When assessments no longer reflect relative market values, some property owners can shoulder more than their fair share of the tax burden while others pay less. The longer assessments remain frozen, the greater those distortions may become.”

Numbers are all around us. And some of them are incorrect numbers.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Review: How We Got to Jersey is a heartwarming and hilarious story of how two small-town Canadians captured Frankie Valli

Theatre Orangeville continues to outdo itself in every season I catch, and recently, this has not been more accurate. Coming in like a blast from ...

Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer returns for third year with funds raised supporting cancer care

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer returns to the Caledon Ski Club on Oct. 8, bringing the community ...

Dufferin County marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Community Conversations event

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents gathered in Shelburne to reflect on Canada’s colonial history and the continuing work of reconciliation ...

Dufferin Board of Trade to host forum for Orangeville mayor, deputy mayor candidates

The Orangeville Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election Forum is coming to the Opera House (87 Broadway) next Monday. The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) and ...

Rotary brings community together to commemorate 25 years since 9/11

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands brought the community together for an evening of remembrance and fundraising on ...

Orangeville turning into ‘Pinkville’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville is preparing to turn into “Pinkville” this October as businesses, schools, and residents come together for a ...

Orangeville Transit to deploy three new buses next week, make route changes

By Sam Odrowski After a two-year wait for new vehicles forced Orangeville Transit to rely almost exclusively on school buses, new transit buses will hit ...

Food bank support makes a difference, says Hayes

By JAMES MATTHEWS The world is generally a good place. People generally have good intention to do well when they can. People from Dufferin County ...

HollyFest continues to be targeted by impersonation scam

Scammers continue to target the Orangeville Citizen’s annual HollyFest Christmas Market by impersonating the market’s official email: shows@lpcmedia.ca. The only correspondence with vendors or the public ...

Dufferin Oaks opens doors for first Community Engagement Day

By Joshua Drakes Dufferin Oaks opened its doors to the community on Sept. 18 for its first Long-Term Care Community Engagement Day, welcoming residents, families, ...