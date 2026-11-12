Caledon comedian takes aim at AI reliance in new book

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon author and comedian Brad Gosse is taking aim at society’s growing reliance on artificial intelligence with his newest release, Meat Proxy Max: Never Checks What Comes Out, which hit shelves Nov. 6.

The rhyming adult picture book follows Max, an employee who earns a reputation for being efficient and intelligent by relying on artificial intelligence to do his thinking for him. However, his habit of blindly passing along AI-generated responses eventually catches up with him, with humorous consequences for his personal life.

Gosse said the book was inspired by seeing people becoming more dependent on AI thinking for them.

“I’ve seen it personally with a few friends who have started to trust ChatGPT so much they’re not even looking,” he said. “Someone will send them something, and they’ll just have ChatGPT look it over, and that’s the response.”

The book uses comedy to highlight the pitfalls of letting machines replace human decision-making, while also poking fun at the growing presence of AI-generated content in everyday life.

Gosse emphasized that he is not opposed to artificial intelligence itself, recognizing that it has a place as a useful tool. Rather, his concern is with people allowing it to replace their own judgment and intelligence.

“I’m not anti-AI,” he said. “I think it has its place. I’m sad that it’s replacing artists before it’s replacing coal miners. I just think that… there are some people who just are… letting it outsource their critical thinking, and all of a sudden, the intelligence isn’t there. It’s just making work for everybody.”

As a performing stand-up comedian, Gosse has built a publishing career around humorous picture books aimed at adults, often using exaggerated scenarios to satirize aspects of modern culture. He has published more than 150 books, working alongside a full-time illustrator, and regularly releases new titles.

His publishing career grew out of comedy videos showcasing fictional children’s books, several of which went viral and prompted audiences to ask for actual copies. He has since developed the concept into a successful self-publishing operation, alongside his stand-up work and substantial social media following.

Gosse hopes that his new book will find a healthy bridge, allowing people to have a laugh while acknowledging the criticism within the book for AI reliance.

Meat Proxy Max: Never Checks What Comes Out is available through Amazon, amazon.ca/Meat-Proxy-Max-Never-Checks.

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