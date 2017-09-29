Jr A Flyers home opener ends in OT loss

By Brian Lockhart

It was a good battle on the ice for the Orangeville Junior A Flyers first home game of the season when they hosted the St. Michaels Buzzers.

So good in fact the teams had to return for an overtime period to find a winner in the Saturday, September 23, game.

The first period saw a lot of back and forth action with both teams turning a solid defensive effort that kept a lot of play to the outside and not a lot of shots on net.

After ending the first with no score, the teams were back for the second frame with the Flyers being first on the scoreboard on a goal from Michael Hill.

The game was tied at one late in the period when the Buzzers scored with 52 seconds left on the clock.

Orangeville’s Rocco Andreacchi responded just 15 seconds later hitting the back of the St. Michaels net to give the Flyers a goal advantage with one period left to play.

The game was again tied when St. Michaels scored at the midway mark in the third period.

Neither team was able to get the go ahead goal before time ran out and they were forced to return for an extra overtime period.

It didn’t take long. St. Michaels scored at just 12 seconds into the OT period for the 3-2 win.

After five games into the season the Flyers have three wins, and two losses including Saturday’s OT loss which at least gives the a point for their efforts.

Georgetown leads the division in the early going with eight games behind them and six wins recorded.

Burlington is in second place – point ahead of Orangeville – but with eight games played and five losses in the books.

The Flyers will be in Milton on Friday, September 29, to take on the Icehawks.

They will return to the Alder Street arena the following night, Saturday, September 30, to host the North York Rangers.

The puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

