Brewers win NDBL championship

September 22, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League season is over with the Bolton Brewers claiming the 2017 senior championship with a 5-2 win in game five of the final series against the New Lowell Knights on Sunday, September 17.

The final series got underway on September with game one ending with a 14-2 Bolton win.

Returning to the diamond in Lisle the next day, the Brewers were leading 2-0 after coming out on top with a 7-4 win.

New Lowell was back in the series after the second game of the day’s double header with a 7-3 win to make it a 2-1 series.

Bolton pushed ahead with a 3-0 win in game four.

In that game all the runs were scored on a home run by Francesco Amantea in the sixth inning.

The game was a great pitchers duel between the Brewers Adam Frydman and Knights’ Allan Brownridge – both going the distance in the game.

Frydman allowed no runs on five hits for the day.

Brownridge gave up three runs on three hits, walked four batters, hit one, and struck out four.

In addition to Amantea’s homer, he also chipped in with a base hit, as did teammate Stephen Warden.

For the Knights, Andrew Willmetts, Sean Connor, Brandon Norrie and Brownridge singled, the latter with two.

Game 5 on Sunday opened with Bolton scoring two runs in the first frame. In the second, Amantea hit his third dinger of the series to plate another run. A home run by Warden in the sixth had Bolton leading 4-0.

New Lowell mustered two runs in the sixth inning including a home run from Norrie.

In the seventh, the Brewers added another run and held the Knights at bay for their last at bat to claim the championship title.

Recording hits for Bolton were Mike Wallace, John Hutchinson, Brett Barwick, Andrew White and two from Shawn Chalmers. In addition to the home run from Amantea and Warden, Warden also hit a single.

Brandon Peart hit a double for the Knights with singles from Steve Baldry, Connor, Chris Greer, and Dale Lightheart. Willmetts singled twice and Norrie chipped in with a single on top of his homer.

Trent Barwick toed the rubber for the Brewers for five scoreless innings. He allowed six hits, one walk and struck out three.

Frydman came in for the final two innings giving up two runs on three hits with one walk.

Baldry was on the hill for the Knights allowing five runs on nine hits, walked one, hit one batter and struck out one.

Following the win, Mike Wallace of Bolton was named the most valuable player during the playoffs and received the Paul Carruthers Memorial Award from league treasurer Dan Gowan.

League secretary Scott Anderson presented the Strother Cup, which was accepted by Shawn Chalmers, Andrew White, Trent Barwick, Troy Barwick, and Brett Barwick of the Brewers.

