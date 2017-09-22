Jr A Flyers home opener this weekend

September 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

They are off to a good start.

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers started the 2017 / 18 season with two wins in their opening games.

They opened the season with a 5-2 win over the Lindsay Muskies on September 15.

Two days later they left the ice with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Junior A teams were in Buffalo this week for a pre regular season tournament.

The OJAHL has 22 teams in four Divisions this season.

The Flyers are in the West Division along with Georgetown, Burlington, Buffalo, and Milton.

Listed on the team line-up are 20 skaters including six defencemen and two new goalies.

Last season the Flyers had a tough year finishing fourth in the division with a 17-36-2 record and failing to make the playoffs. The squad is looking to turn it around this season.

The League defending champions are the Georgetown Raiders who claimed the title last year with a final series with over the Trenton Golden Hawks in a series that went the distance and lasted a full seven games.

The Flyers home opener is scheduled for this coming weekend – Saturday, September 23, when the O-ville team will host St. Michaels at the Alder Street arena. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

