Junior A Northmen announce new head coach

September 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen have announced a change on the bench.

Effectively immediately, Bruce Codd will take over the position as head coach on the Junior A team.

DJ Clevely, who has been the head coach for the past four years and was an assistant coach for two years previous to that has decided to vacate the position to pursue other interests.

Codd has an extensive resume in the lacrosse world.

He has led the Orangeville Junior B team to back-to-back Founders Cup championships over the past two seasons .

“DJ Clevely stepped down after six years with the Junior A team,” said Northmen Junior A GM Bob Clevely. “We are lucky to get Bruce. I spoke to him the other night. We met on Sunday and we offered and he accepted. He will take over the position immediately. He is now in the process of selecting his coaching staff.”

The move will leave the Junior B team looking for a new coach, however Clevely said that in Orangeville with its rich lacrosse history, finding a replacement won’t be a problem.

“We work closely with the Junior B team,” Clevely said. “We have enough qualified people in town that we don’t have to look anywhere else.”

More on this developing story in the net edition of the Citizen.

Readers Comments (0)