Sports

Junior A Northmen announce new head coach

September 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen have announced a change on the bench.

Effectively immediately, Bruce Codd will take over the position as head coach on the Junior A team.

DJ Clevely, who has been the head coach for the past four years and was an assistant coach for two years previous to that has decided to vacate the position to pursue other interests.

Codd has an extensive resume in the lacrosse world.

He has led the Orangeville Junior B team to back-to-back Founders Cup championships over the past two seasons .

“DJ Clevely stepped down after six years with the Junior A team,” said Northmen Junior A GM Bob Clevely. “We are lucky to get Bruce. I spoke to him the other night. We met on Sunday and we offered and he accepted. He will take over the position immediately. He is now in the process of selecting his coaching staff.”

The move will leave the Junior B team looking for a new coach, however Clevely said that in Orangeville with its rich lacrosse history, finding a replacement won’t be a problem.

“We work closely with the Junior B team,” Clevely said. “We have enough qualified people in town that we don’t have to look anywhere else.”

More on this developing story in the net edition of the Citizen.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

OPS confirms settlement of lawsuit stemming from Ferguson murder

By Mike Pickford The Orangeville Police Service has this week confirmed that a civil lawsuit stemming from the 2009 murder of Heidi Ferguson has been ...

MP David Tilson hands out Canada 150 medallions

By Jasen Obermeyer To further celebrate Canada’s 150th year of Confederation, Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson presented 150 medallions to residents of the riding, recognizing their ...

Coun. Bradley found to have breached municipal Code of Conduct

By Mike Pickford Town Councillor Sylvia Bradley found herself in hot water last week after Orangeville’s Integrity Commissioner, Guy Giorno, determined that she had violated ...

MPPs co-sponsor private members bill on organic products

By Bill Rea Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones has joined with one of her NDP counterparts in putting forth a private member’s bill at Queen’s Park that would ...