Orangeville’s future plan

September 14, 2017

By Todd Taylor

Have you spent any of your deep thinking time contemplating about the future of Orangeville? To say I worry about Orangeville would be an exaggeration. Like many, I have concerns, but in reality I am quite optimistic about the town’s long-term success.

Early this summer the Town of Orangeville quietly released its focus areas for the next five years. The purpose of any strategic plan is to share goals and objectives that will be implemented over a period of time. It is true, any strategic document can be incredibly boring. Many business plans that I have read over the years have been overly optimistic by spouting hopefully about initiatives that will never come to fruition. The very good news is that our Town does indeed have a compelling plan. The Town shares its mantra as “an inclusive community that respects its heritage, natural environment and small town appeal while embracing the future with a progressive and innovative spirit”.

Any strong strategic plan requires input from a wide array of stakeholders. Town staff, led by Economic Development Manager Ruth Phillips, did a wonderful job achieving input from council, staff and citizens. I should share that I was indeed one of the persons asked to participate in the upfront work. I have been a part of such events in the past; however, my experiences were business-based, not municipal. To be clear, I and the other participants simply offered our thoughts. We had no say in what the final document would look like.

I was pleased to see the inclusion of key initiatives such as a well-managed infrastructure (roads, sewers, public buildings); encouraging community involvement; exceptional recreational facilities; strong business/arts/ culture/heritage; spending taxpayers’ money wisely; a barrier-free community (open to persons with disabilities); creating a sustainable environment; and having a safe/engaged/ healthy community. All of these benevolent ideas sound utopian. It is true, our town may not be successful in achieving all of this initiatives. That said, I agree with the Town staff, we simply must set the bar at an appropriate level. We all need something to strive towards.

In my view, the most concerning initiative mentioned in this report is taxes. The town’s plan is spot-on when mentioning key ideas such as increased citizen engagement in how monies are spent. Citizens should absolutely be participating in decisions that need to be made about future spending. After all, this is our money and our town! The key is to be part of the process early, not simply angrily protesting after a decision is made. A recent report by Orangeville Treasurer Marc Villeneuve showed that Orangeville’s finances have greatly improved during this council term. This is great news! That said, it will be important that debt reduction, contributions to reserves, and less-than-inflation tax increases continue. Enablers to help achieve financial health include working with County Council to find synergies that will achieve cost savings for the entire county. Lastly, there is mention of continuing to help entrepreneurs develop their business and employ local residents in meaningful work. It is clear to me that small business will continue to be the economic growth engine for our area and should be supported by local government.

While the tax issues will always be concerning, there are other areas such as sports, leisure, and the arts that we should all be proud of. Dufferin County has a potent arts community. The shows at Theatre Orangeville are the envy of Ontario, while key events such as Blues/Jazz and Shelburne’s Fiddle Fest are first-class events. That said, I would like to see further investment in these initiatives by our local and provincial governments. When you have community jewels such as these, taking time to ensure they shine is a wise investment. While the arts are strong, the sporting file will require deep thought. The pool at Tony Rose continues to be a leaky financial bucket, ice time remains a hot topic, and our baseball fields are not always well-maintained. Lastly, remember the medians that former Mayor Drew Brown built? Well they helped Orangeville’s Broadway win the “great street” award a few years ago. Thankfully, the strategic plans states that it will continue to support these areas with investment and resources which will only serve to make a town stronger.

The issue of sustainable infrastructure will be key over the next few years. Historically, politicians have been reluctant to invest in things we already have. No legacy is created by fixing sewers built in the 1800’s or moving fire stations built on a flood plain. To the credit of the Town, the report mentions fixing current assets, planning for growth, investing in the water pollution plant, and growing transit. The floods of this past summer have proven that we still have an infrastructure deficit in Orangeville. The focus mentioned in the Town’s plan will be key to catching up with older projects and finally moving to a more proactive future.

All of us should be interested in the future direction of Orangeville. Take a moment to read the strategic plan. It will be incumbent upon all of us to ensure our civic leaders are working towards the completion of the key initiatives mentioned. Call your councillor with your questions and help make Orangeville’s next five years be successful.

