Town offers residents meter that monitors power usage

By Mike Pickford

The Town of Orangeville is making a new tool available to local residents who may be looking to improve their understanding of hydro bills.

The Orangeville Sustainability Action Team (OSAT) and the Orangeville Public Library has launched a new power meter lending program, where residents can sign out Kill-A-Watt electricity meters to help track power consumption of individual items and devices in their home.

In a release to media last week, the Town assures residents that the Kill-A-Watt meter is easy to use. It plugs into any standard home electrical outlet and then the appliance or electronic device is plugged directly into the meter. It provides real-time feedback on electricity consumption, which could help residents better manage their electricity costs.

“We know Orangeville residents are concerned about their energy costs,” says Coun. Sylvia Bradley, chair of OSAT and a member of the Orangeville Public Library Board. “Working together, OSAT and the Orangeville Public Library are offering the new power meter lending program as a way for residents to obtain information quickly to assist with managing energy consumption.”

One of the main benefits of the machines is that they can assist with identifying appliances that draw a lot of power or electronics that have ‘phantom loads’, meaning they consume energy even when they are turned off. Electronics such as DVD players, laptops, video game systems and stereos commonly rack up extensive ‘phantom loads’.

Library members can borrow an energy meter by stopping in to the Mill Street Library, or by placing a hold for pick-up through OL’s online catalogue. The kits can be borrowed from the library for up to four weeks. They each come with instructions on how to use the meter and includes a form to record your power readings. As a bonus, OSAT will reward the first 50 program participants with two free LED light bulbs.

“OSAT has been working to develop programs that will both improve people’s daily lives and tackle local environmental issues,” says OSAT member Grant Peters. “The power meter lending program is an example of a cost-effective program that educates residents and business owners while providing immediate results.”

For more information, or to enquire about borrowing an energy meter, contact Chief Librarian Darla Fraser at 519-941-0610 ext. 5222.

