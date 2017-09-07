Terry Fox run on Sept. 17

By Brian Lockhart

It has become a Fall tradition across the country and again this year hundreds of thousands of people will take part in the Terry Fox run at events held in every province.

Terry Fox was just 18 years old when he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his right leg.

He was in his first year at Simon Fraser University studying kinesiology at the time.

While he never finished his run across the country in 1980 to raise money for cancer research, his legacy lives on and others have picked up the torch and continue to run and raise money every year.

He called his mission The Marathon of Hope and ran an average of 42 kilometres every day for 143 days before he was forced to stop when the cancer spread to his lungs.

Since then over $750 million has been raised for cancer research.

This money is invested into projects with the greatest potential impact for patients.

locally the Terry Fox run will take place in both Shelburne and Orangeville.

In Shelburne the run will get underway a the Main Gate of the Fairgrounds next to the Fire Hall.

Bottled water will be available for participants

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with an open start from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00

p.m.

In Orangeville the event ill take place on the Island Lake Trail at the conser

vation area at Highway 9 and Highway

10 on routes between 5 km and 10 km.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with an open start from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

