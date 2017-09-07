Sports

Terry Fox run on Sept. 17

September 7, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It has become a Fall tradition across the country and again this year hundreds of thousands of people will take part in the Terry Fox run at events held in every province.

Terry Fox was just 18 years old when he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his right leg.

He was in his first year at Simon Fraser University studying kinesiology at the time.

While he never finished his run across the country in 1980 to raise money for cancer research, his legacy lives on and others have picked up the torch and continue to run and raise money every year.

He called his mission The Marathon of Hope and ran an average of 42 kilometres every day for 143 days before he was forced to stop when the cancer spread to his lungs.

Since then over $750 million has been raised for cancer research.

This money is invested into projects with the greatest potential impact for patients.

locally the Terry Fox run will take place in both Shelburne and Orangeville.

In Shelburne the run will get underway a the Main Gate of the Fairgrounds next to the Fire Hall.

Bottled water will be available for participants

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with an open start from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00

p.m.

In Orangeville the event ill take place on the Island Lake Trail at the conser

vation area at Highway 9 and Highway

10 on routes between 5 km and 10 km.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with an open start from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Dufferin County’s road system marking its 100th anniversary

By Jasen Obermeyer When you think of the year 1917, what comes to mind? World War 1? The Russian Revolution? Specifically as a Canadian, how ...

Alder St. crossover subject to new Ontario law

By Jasen Obermeyer As students are adjusting to going back to school this week, the Town of Orangeville has unveiled its first new pedestrian crossover ...

Dufferin OPP welcomes new detachment commander

By Brian Lockhart The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has a new commander. Staff Sergeant Nicol Randall took over the top duties at ...

‘I was a normal kid,’ says ‘Meredith’, reflecting on how wanting to be a ‘cool kid’ led her down lethal road of drug addiction

Written by Mike Pickford Remember, no feeling is final and it’s never too late to change your life. Something of a cliché, but one Orangeville ...