Jr. Schooners take division championship

September 7, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Jr Schooner Mite team took to the field in their first game of the Bluewater District Minor Softball Associations Championship tournament on Friday, August 25.

Going up against Nottawa in a game that went down to the last at bat, the Schooners and Nottawa battled back and forth going into the bottom of the seventh inning with Nottawa ahead by two.

With some great hits and excellent base running Jackson Wight singled in a hard running Noah Trimble sliding into home and beating the tag to win the game 13-12.

Game two saw the Schooners come up against Dundalk.

The Schooner bats where hot, going up 8-5 after the second inning.

With some steady pitching by Cooper Ferguson and strong fielding plays by Cole Reed, the Schooners were able to hold off the Dundalk team and take the game 12-9 to head into the division championship.

Playing Hopeville, the Schooners took the lead in the the first inning 4-0 but the Hopeville bats tied it up at four in their next turn.

The next inning had the Schooners swinging hard knocking in another four with great hitting by Cole Reed and Cooper Ferguson hitting a grand slam to take the lead 8-4.

With Jackson Wight settling in on the mound and striking out the side the Schooners were able to get back at the bats and pad the lead with some more great at-bats by Nate King, Mathew Wismayer and Brayden MacBeth driving in a few more runs with a triple.

Jackson stayed strong on the mound striking out nine before Hopeville was able to press back with a few more runs to bring it with in five.

A few great plays on the infield by Cole and a game ending play at second by Lucas Skubisz helped the Schooners to win 14-9 and claim their first gold medal.

