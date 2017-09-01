Orangeville’s 136th Fair opens September 1st

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

Written by Tom Claridge

The 163rd Orangeville Fair is set to open at noon tomorrow at the fairgrounds north of town, with the theme an offering of “bushels of fun!”

This year’s fair will operate from 12 noon Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, running all three days until 11 p.m. (The exhibition hall will close each night at 9:00.)

A schedule of events on the fair’s website, which is subject to possible last-minute changes, shows Friday including a Midway Toonie Day from 1:00 to 5 p.m.

The Friday events include a Dairy Goat Show, at 11 a.m., a 4-H Interclub Dairy Show at 1:30 p.m., a grand opening ceremony at 5:00, Dropped Tailgate at 5:45, a Horse Pull Competition at 6:15, and the Dufferin-Wellington Holstein Show and a Truck and Tractor Pull both at 6:30.

Saturday morning’s schedule shows a Draft Horse Show and a Rabbit & Cavy Show starting at 9 a.m., a Kiddie Tractor Pull at 10:00, a 4-H Beef Calf Club Achievement Day at 10:30, Anne Marie’s Dance Academy performing at 11:30 and a Pet Show starting at 11:30. Free pony rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday afternoon’s program shows a $30 Midway Wristband available from noon to 5 p.m.

The program includes Open Breeding Heifers and an Open Junior Beef Showmanship at 12:30 p.m., a Classic Car Show, Open Jackpot Market Heifer, Steer, a Garden Tractor Race and a Kiddy Tractor Pull all starting at 1:00. Tom’s Martial Arts will be on at 2:00 and 4:00, a dog show at 3:00, Dropped Tailgatew at 5:00 and 8:30 and the Smash Brothers Demo Cross at 6:00.

On Sunday morning, an Open Western Horse Show is to start at 9:00, with a Miniature Horse Show and a Horseshoe Pitch Competition at 9:30 and the choice of a non-denominational church service or a Kiddie Tractor Pull at 10:00. Shorthorn and Charolais shows are to start at 10:30, and at 11:30 there’ll be a Show & Shine Motorcycle Show.

Sunday afternoon’s events include another show by Anne Marie’s Dance Academy at 12:30, garden tractor and kiddie tractor pulls at 1:00, the Ontario West Zone Banner Hereford Show and Aberdeen Angus Show at 1:30, a Sheep Show at 2:00, shows by Tom’s Martial Arts at 2:00 and 4:00, Dropped Tailgate at 5:00 and 8:30, a repeat of the Smash Brothers Demo Derby at 6:00 and Junior Beef Showmanship at 6:15.

Having attracted more than 5,000 people to last year’s Fair, the organizing committee has hopes of drawing an even larger crowd this time around with the weatherman promising pleasant, coolish days Friday and Saturday plus a warm Sunday.

Readers Comments (0)