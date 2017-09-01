Vandal steals plaques from memorial for murder victim Heidi Ferguson

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

As preparations were under way this week to mark the eighth anniversary of Heidi Ferguson’s murder, some miscreant removed two plaques from her memorial on the south side of Island Lake.

The two plaques were on a bench and nearby stone aside the Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail. Credit Valley Conservation officials say they hope to have a replacements made in time for the sixth annual Ferguson Memorial Walk on Sunday, Sept. 24. The five-kilometre walk in Heidi’s memory is a Family Transition Place (FTP) fundraiser.

It was the night of September 12, 2009 that Orangeville Police were called to the Ferguson home on Westdale Ave. When they arrived, Mrs. Ferguson said her estranged husband had just left.

Less than an hour later she struggled next door for help, saying, “I’ve been shot by my husband,” and pleading for help. Airlifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital, she died there of her injuries. OPP officers who went to the husband’s house in Camilla found him dead freom self-inflicted wounds.

The Memorial Walk was created to raise awareness and prevent future violence against women. All proceeds raised go to FTP.

