Canada’s lacrosse capital?

August 24, 2017

THANKS IN LARGE PART to the incredible contributions of the Sanderson family oveer the years, Orangeville can lay claim to a title as Canada’s lacrosse capital.

The recurrent supremacy dates back to the days when Sanderson brothers led the Senior Northmen to national titles.

But seldom, if ever, did we witness so crushing a triumph as that managed by the Junior B Northmen at Saskatoon in the Founder’s Cup tournament that wound up Sunday with an 18-7 victory over Red Deer, the Alberta champions.

In all, the Orangeville players emerged from the tourney with more than just their second straight Founder’s Cup win. They were undefeated, the closest of the games being a 12-8 win over Manitoba on Wednesday. (The other wins were 12-6 over Red Deer on Tuesday, 9-1 over Seneca Thursday, 13-3 over Saskat-chewan Friday, and 13-7 over B.C.’s Coquitlam on Saturday.)

Sadly, the tournament was ignored by the “mainstream media,” with no apparent coverage to be found on the website of Saskatoon’s daily, the Star-Phoenix.

