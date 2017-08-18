Playoff loss ends Giants’ season

August 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Giants are done for the season after coming up short over the weekend in their playoff series against the Clearview Orioles.

The best-of-seven first round series got underway in New Lowell on August 9, with the Orioles taking the first game 4-0.

Back at it the next day for game two, the series was tied when the Giants left the diamond with an 8-2 win.

The series moved to Orangeville on Sunday, August 13, for a scheduled double header at Princess of Wales Park.

After getting the opening run in the first inning of game one the Orioles stayed ahead for a 6-5 win to lead the series 2-1 and put the pressure on the Giants for the second game of the day.

Clearview ended the series with a 7-2 win over the Giants in the second game.

The Giants had a good season and led the standings in the early going before hitting a slump at the end of June that put them on a five game losing streak and dropped them to fifth place.

They were at .500 going into the end of the season winning five and losing five since July 9.

The Giants went to the championship final last season losing to the New Lowell Knights in the final game.

In other first round NDBL playoff series, the Aurora Jays have advanced after dispatching the Ivy Leafs in three games.

Readers Comments (0)