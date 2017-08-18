Jr B Northmen capture League championship

August 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen will defend their Founders Cup title after wining the Ontario Junior B championship over the Green Gaels in Bowmanville on August 10.

It was a tough final series that went the distance and took five games to complete.

Both teams are division champions and came to the final series determined to be the squad that leaves the floor carrying the trophy.

Game one got underway on August 3, and ended with an 9-8 overtime win for the Gaels to take an early lead in the series.

Two days later it was the Northmen’s turn when they were victors in overtime to leave the floor with a 7-6 win to tie the series.

The Green Gaels were back in the lead after game three – again in overtime. This time it took two overtime periods to settle the game as both teams turned out some fast and furious work on the floor.

Game four in Orangeville saw the series tied up when the Northmen had a stellar second period that saw them score seven unanswered goals to take the game 13-8.

The entire season came down to one game for both teams when they met for a final showdown in Green Gaels territory with the winner of this game claiming the League championship.

The Northmen had a good opening leading the scoring 5-1 after the first period.

O-ville shut down the Gaels in the second period out scoring the fd team 6-3 for the period to lead the game 11-4 with one period remaining.

The Northmen scored two early period goals to stretch the lead and ended the game with 13-5 win to take the championship.

As the defending Founders Cup champions, the 2017 Northmen will have a lot to live up to when the travel to the national tournament.

Orangeville hosted the Cup last year and the Northmen did their hometown proud leaving the tournament with the win in their home arena.

This year hosting duties go to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

