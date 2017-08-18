Orangeville Fair ambassador all set to take on the big city

August 18, 2017

By Mike Pickford

As the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) gets ready to take over Toronto this week one local girl is looking forward to the opportunity of a lifetime, knuckling down in preparation for the event’s 46th annual Ambassador of the Fairs competition.

Since its inception in 1971 the long-running contest has served as something of a provincial championship for young representatives from fairs across Ontario. More than 3,000 women from over 100 communities have taken part in the four decades since its launch and this year Nicole Desaulniers is hoping to become more than just another statistic.

Always considering herself something of an agricultural enthusiast, Ms. Desaulniers has served as both the Orangeville Fair’s junior and senior ambassador in recent years. Taking the Junior crown in 2014, Nicole was encouraged to put her name forward for the Senior position last year, a move she says she doesn’t regret one bit.

“This past year has been absolutely incredible. I’ve had so many opportunities afforded to me because of my position as the ambassador for the Orangeville Fair. You get to see, do and learn so much,” Ms. Desaulniers said. “I’ve been into all the local elementary schools talking about agriculture and the fair in general, I’ve represented the fair at events such as the Santa Claus Parade, the Blues and Jazz Festival and the Maple Syrup Festival. It’s been a good year.”

And it all culminates with this competition in Toronto. A self-professed country girl at heart, Nicole said she’s looking forward to competing against up to 88 fellow fair ambassadors in Toronto this coming weekend.

“I’m really excited to head down there. I’ve actually never been to the CNE before and I rarely go into Toronto so this will be a nice change for me,” Nicole said. “Of course, I’m a little nervous too. This is a big deal and there’s a little bit of pressure there. I’m usually really outgoing though and will try to let my personality shine through. I’m definitely more comfortable with this now than I would have been 12 months ago”

The reason for that extra added comfort?

“I think the one thing the position of fall fair ambassador teaches you is to be comfortable in your own skin. I’ve done a lot of public speaking over the past year. That’s a big, big fear for a lot of people but all you really have to do to overcome that fear is work at it,” Nicole said.

She added, “Probably the biggest component of these competitions is the interview process. At the CNE, the interview tests your knowledge of the history of the exhibition and how up to date you are with current happenings in the world, both globally and nationally. Then they’ll judge your character, personality and poise. I hear it’s pretty tough.”

The competition gets under way tomorrow, with all participants gathering in the city ahead of interviews on Saturday. Out of the more than 80 attendees, seven will be selected to move onto a final round where they will appear on stage in front of judges. From there a final four will be selected to perform a prepared speech and answer a surprise ‘improv’ question from the panel.

“I hope I make that final cut!” Nicole told the Citizen. “Some people go into this competition simply because they want to wear a crown and want to win. For me, I’m heading down there for the experience and to meet people with similar interests to myself. It’s never been about just winning for me.”

Upon her return from the CNE, Ms. Desaulniers will have just a few days left in her role as Orangeville Fair ambassador before her heir is revealed. The Orangeville Agricultural Society is currently taking applications for both its junior and senior ambassador positions, with the competition set for the Labour Day weekend.

When asked why people should put themselves out there and apply for the position, Nicole reflected on what it was that inspired her to get involved.

“I remember sitting in school and seeing someone all dressed up walking around wearing a crown and a sash and wondering ‘Who is this person? Why are they wearing a crown?’” Nicole said. “So I did some research and realized just how cool the position is.”

She concluded, “It’s something that really opened up my eyes and educated me about the importance of agriculture and farming in general. Beyond that though it enabled me to learn so much about myself as an individual. I was able to build my confidence, improve on my public speaking skills and gain a general knowledge for how things work in rural Canada. If you’re someone who likes to push themselves, learn new things and meet awesome people then put your name forward and get involved!”

