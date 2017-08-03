Sports

Outlaws Bantam team going to OPFL championship

August 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws will be going to the Ontario Provincial Football League championship after an outstanding win over the Toronto Jets in their semi-final game on Saturday, July 29, in Toronto.

The Outlaws went into the semi-final as the underdog team.

They finished fourth in the regular season standings with a 5-5 record. However the team showed a lot of promise with most of the games ending with close scores.

Offensively the team had a very good regular season scoring well in every game and most losses coming at the expense of a single TD.

On defence the squad has been able to match all of their opponents making it a tight season in the League.

The Toronto Jets entered the semi-final as the top team in the standings taking only two losses in ten games.

In the regular season the teams met twice – both times with the Jets coming out on top.

The Toronto team squeezed out a 13-12 win over the Outlaws on May 28, then won 28-6 over the Outlaws in their second meeting on July 1.

The semi-final game held at Brebeuf College in Toronto saw the Outlaws step up and take a 26-22 win over the Jets to earn the right to advance to the final.

The Outlaws will meet the Guelph Gryphons in the final.

The Guelph team ended the regular season in second place with a 10-8 record and defeated the Clarington Knights in the semi-final to advance to the championship.

The OPFL Bantam rep division championship will get underway at Kiwanis Field in St. Catharines on Monday, August 7.

The kick-off is set  for 1:00 p.m.

         

