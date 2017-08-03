Commentary

A great fundraising success

August 3, 2017

IT’S FITTING that as the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands this year marks its 25th anniversary, the public will be able to see first-hand the product of one of its greatest successful fundraising efforts.

As you’ll see elsewhere in this week’s Citizen, the 18-member club managed to raise $80,000 toward the roughly $200,000 cost of the new bandshell at Island Lake that will be the scene later this month of the Theatre Orangeville Young Company production of Peter Pan.

The everlasting classic account of two boys and a girl who follow Peter Pan and the invisible fairy, Tinker Bell, into Neverland, where children never grow old and where Captain Hook and his pirates are outwitted, will take place on the waterfront stage on the weekend of August 25 – 27, with two early-evening and two matinee performances.

We found it particularly interesting that while Theatre Orangeville and Credit Valley Conservation had long been hoping to have the facility, inspiration for the final product came from a Rotarian’s visit to Vancouver Island, where he saw a similar bandshell that was fund-raised by the Chemainus Rotary Club.

We’re sure that the new facility will prove to be yet another great attraction for Island Lake.

         

