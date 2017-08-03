Orangeville SPCA adopt-a-thon has kittens available for $50

By Mike Pickford

It’s been a busy summer so far for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre with the local facility experiencing a heavy influx in both cat and dog drop offs.

Following hot on the heels of its puppy drive last month, where the facility appealed to the public in an attempt to find homes for up to 16 puppies staff were actively caring for, the Orangeville shelter announced it would be taking part in a province-wide “iAdopt Urgent Appeal” adopt-a-thon until this Sunday, August 6 in an attempt to offset a sudden rush of cats and kittens it has in its care.

“We urgently need to find homes for the cats in our care,” says Calla Spencer, Manager of the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “We are looking for the public’s assistance to help us place cats into loving, forever homes.”

In what she describes as an “urgent appeal adoption blitz” Ms. Spencer says all felines will be available for adoption at a price of $50 per cat/kitten. All cats will be spayed/neutered and microchipped and will also come with a gift of six weeks of pet insurance. She said they will also be completely up to date with their vaccines.

The appeal kicked off on Friday, July 28 with numerous animal shelters across the province taking part. The goal, says Ms. Spencer, is to match up as many animals as possible with loving, caring families.

“If you are able to welcome a cat into your home, consider adopting during our urgent appeal,” says Ms. Spencer. “If you can’t adopt right now, please tell your friends and family about the cats in our animal centres that are waiting for their forever families.”

To view cats available for adoption, visit meetyourmatch.ontariospca.ca. For more information, contact the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre at 519-942-3140.

