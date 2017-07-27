Sports

Outlaws Junior Varsity wrap up the season

July 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville Outlaws Junior Varsity player, Jordan Payne, dives across the goal line during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s (July 23) game against the TNT Express at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville. Payne scored the only Orangeville TD of the game. The Outlaws season is now over. This game ended with a 38-6 loss for the Outlaws.

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Junior Varsity team are now done for the season after taking a 38-6 loss to the TNT Express on Sunday, July 23, at Westside Secondary School.

The Express was first to get on the scoreboard kicking a field goal early in the first quarter, then picking up a fumble for possession and dropping the ball on the one yard line.

They scored on the next play.

“We got off to a rough start but then we started changing up the plays and it started to work for us,” said Orangeville tight end, Nolan Jackson. “We picked it up a bit. The second half was a lot better. We played our hardest towards the end.”

The Express went ahead by 24 in the second quarter on a couple of well executed plays.

The Outlaws had success late in the half starting with a nice long pass from QB Nathan Falconi to receiver Nolan Jackson, but they couldn’t go any farther and the Express took possession.

Holding a strong line at mid field the Outlaws worked hard including a solid hit from James Stapleton who broke through the line and sacked an Express player for loss of yards.

The second half got started with a TNT pass interception that was returned for a touchdown that left the Outlaws trailing 30-0.

The Outlaws started a hard drive down field in the fourth quarter starting with a punt that was blocked by

the O-ville defence to give them possession on the 20 yard line and a running play that took them to the one yard line with 5:30 left on the clock.

Jordan Payne scored the only Outlaws touchdown on the next play when he made a dive over the Express line to score.

The game ended with a 38-6 win for the Express and it also ended the Outlaws’ season as they couldn’t make a berth for the OPFL playoffs.

The top four teams in the standings – Clarington, TNT Express, Toronto, and Niagara, will now go on to play semi final games leading to the championship final.

         

