Jr. B Northmen poised to take series

July 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen can win the OJBLL West Division title on Friday (July 28) night with a win over the Six Nations.

The Northmen are leading the best-of-five series 2-0 after winning the opening games.

Game one of the series got underway on July 22, at Six Nations.

The Northmen came out strong in the first period outscoring the Rebels 4-1 for an early lead on goals from Shane Hillis, Mike Sutton, Cameron MacDonald, and Grant Scott.

After giving up three goals in the second frame the Northmen returned fire hitting the back of the Six Nations net four times to end the period.

Northmen goals came from Parker Baile, Nik Farus, Scott Dominey, and Parker Baile.

The third period saw the Northmen shut-out the Rebels 2-0 to end the game with a 10-4 win.

Returning to Orangeville for game two on July 25, the Northmen managed to win the first period 4-3 and stayed ahead by a single goal in the second frame to lead 7-6 going into the final period.

The game ended with a 10-8 Northmen win after the O-ville team notched two early period goals and finished up with the game’s final goal at 14:03 into the third period.

The series will be back at Six Nations on Friday, July 28, for game three.

If the Northmen are successful they win the West division and will continue on to the OJBLL championship.

A Northmen loss means the series will return to Orangeville on Sunday, July 30, at the Alder Street arena.

That game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

