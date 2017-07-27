A tempest in a teapot?

WE’RE LEFT WONDERING whether there couldn’t have been a much easier way of resolving the dispute over Orangeville’s “public piano.”

The explanation offered by the Town is that while Orangeville Council voted June 26 to allow the piano to remain on the boulevard on Broadway if the owner signed an indemnity agreement and provided insurance coverage, Council was informed on July 17 that while the insurance information had been provided, no indemnity agreement was produced. “The Town’s solicitor has confirmed that since the required documents were not provided to Council, the piano was not permitted to remain. By-law enforcement officers acted as directed by Council, the Chief Administrative Officer, and the Clerk/ Director of By-law and requested that the piano be removed from the public right-of-way.”

Since provided, the indemnity agreement simply relieves the Town of any liability in the event of possible legal action.

In the circumstances, we strongly suspect that the matter could have been quickly resolved by simply giving the owner, Shane MacDonald, an oral explanation.

