Jr. B Northmen going to West Division final

July 20, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Junior B Northman will advance to the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League West Divison final after winning their best-of-five semi-final series over the Windsor Clippers.

The Northmen were ahead by two after winning game one, 12-6, at the Alder Street arena then taking a 9-5 in game two on July 10.

The series returned to Orangeville on Thursday, July 13, with the Northmen poised to take the series and the Clippers battling to keep their season alive.

After giving up two early goals in the first period the Northmen responded scoring four to lead 4-3 at the end of the frame.

Orangeville goals came from Cameron MacDonald, Grant Scott, Tanner Buck, and Tyler Halls.

A very physical second period saw the Northmen score two goals on powerplays from Mike Sutton and Nick Farrus.

Scott Dominey got the first second period goal and the game entered the third period with the O-ville squad leading 7-5.

The Northmen claimed the series when the third period ended with Orangeville outscoring Windsor 3-2, to take the game with a 9-6 win.

The Northmen will now face the Six Nations Rebels for the West Division Title.

The Rebels finished first in the South West Division regular season with a 19-1 record. They barnstormed through the playoffs winning their first round series with a sweep over the Point Edward Pacers before dispatching the Hamilton Bengals in three games in their semi-final series.

The West Division final series will get underway at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena on Saturday, July 22, at 3:00 p.m.

Game two of the series will take place at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Tuesday, July 25.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)