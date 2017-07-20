Sports

Jr. B Northmen going to West Division final

July 20, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen host the Windsor Clippers at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Thursday, July 13. The Northmen wrapped up the series and will now go on to face the Six Nations Rebels in the West division final.

By Brian Lockhart

The Junior B Northman will advance to the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League West Divison final after winning their best-of-five semi-final series over the Windsor Clippers.

The Northmen were ahead by two after winning game one, 12-6, at the Alder Street arena then taking a 9-5 in game two on July 10.

The series returned to Orangeville on Thursday, July 13, with the Northmen poised to take the series and the Clippers battling to keep their season alive.

After giving up two early goals in the first period the Northmen responded scoring four to lead 4-3 at the end of the frame.

Orangeville goals came from Cameron MacDonald, Grant Scott, Tanner Buck, and Tyler Halls.

A very physical second period saw the Northmen score two goals on powerplays from Mike Sutton and Nick Farrus.

Scott Dominey got the first second period goal and the game entered the third period with the O-ville squad leading 7-5.

The Northmen claimed the series when the third period ended with Orangeville outscoring Windsor 3-2, to take the game with a 9-6 win.

The Northmen will now face the Six Nations Rebels for the West Division Title.

The Rebels finished first in the South West Division regular season with a 19-1 record. They barnstormed through the playoffs winning their first round series with a sweep over the Point Edward Pacers before dispatching the Hamilton Bengals in three games in their semi-final series.

The West Division final series will get underway at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena on Saturday, July 22, at 3:00 p.m.

Game two of the series will take place at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Tuesday, July 25.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Council sees a new Fire Hall, more firefighters as a top priority

By Mike Pickford “When one door closes another one opens.” A famous quote spoken by renowned 19th Century scientist, inventor and engineer Alexander Graham Bell, ...

THE CANADIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION this week announced that home sales in June declined to a seven-year low, down 11.4 percent from this time last year. An Orangeville realtor says the drop off is a direct result of the provincial government announcing earlier this year that they would be taking measures to try and slow down the market in Toronto.

Orangeville housing market still strong says local realtor

By Mike Pickford While a much-documented drop in the national housing market in recent months has left potential investors across the province in a frenzy, ...

Orangeville Town Council rejects motion seeking data on downtown police patrols

By Mike Pickford The Orangeville Police Service (OPS) was once again at the forefront of a Monday night council meeting this week, with some councillors ...

Tilson pleased with Trudeau’s selection of next Governor General

By Bill Rea It’s somewhat unusual, but Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson is praising Prime Ministrer Justin Trudeau. Mr. Tilson says he was pleased with last week’s ...