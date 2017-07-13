Jr. B Northmen lead Windsor 2-0 in playoff series

July 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

After dispatching the Owen Sound North Stars in four games in the opening round of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League playoffs, the Orangeville Junior B Northmen have moved ahead in the second round with a two game lead over the Windsor Clippers in the best-of-five series.

The opening game of the series got underway in Orangeville on Friday, July 7, at the Alder Street arena.

After one period the Northmen were leading 4-3 on goals from Shane Hillis, Cameron MacDonald for two, and Nik Farrus.

The Windsor squad tied it up in second period but that was a short lived tie game when the Northmen unleashed a flurry scoring five times to take a 9-4 lead.

Macdonald got his third of the game at the 7:11 mark followed by Orangeville goals from Mike Sutton, Scott Dominey, Tanner Buck, and a fourth from MacDonald late in the period.

The game ended with a 12-6 Orangeville win when the Northmen outscored the Clippers 3-1 in the final period.

Third period goals came from MacDonald – five for the game – Malcolm Young, and Scott Dominey.

Game two of the series in Windsor saw the Northmen come out on top to lead the series 2-0.

Northmen’ Cameron MacDonald go the opener at just 2:21 into the first frame.

The teams traded goals with Tanner Buck scoring two for the Northmen and Kyle Waters finishing up with a powerplay goal to end the period with the Orangeville

team leading 4-2.

A second period shut-out gave the Northmen a 7-2 lead on goals from Scott Dominey, Kyle Waters, and Riley Armstrong.

The Clippers fought back in the third period winning the frame 3-2 but the effort was too late and the Northmen left the floor with a 9-5 win in game two of the

series.

Third period Orangeville goals came from Cameron Spencer and Grant Scott.

The Northmen now lead the series 2-0. They could take the series in a sweep if they come out on top in game three when they return to Orangeville on Thursday (July 13) night. That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at the Alder Street arena.

Readers Comments (0)