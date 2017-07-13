Outlaws Bantams dominate in Sunday game

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Bantam team are now .500 for the season after a win over the TNT Express at the Westside Secondary School field on Sunday.

It didn’t take long for the Outlaws to get on the scoreboard and were leading 14-6 early in the second quarter. Aidan Murray got both the Outlaws TD’s including one on a 95 yard run in his second of the game.

“The offence came out really sharp and executing our game,” said Outlaws offensive player Jake Hosford after the game. “Our defence was making tackles and containing – not letting anyone get by. We told our defence to make your tackles and keep doing what they were doing because they (TNT) weren’t getting by.”

Murray got his third touchdown of the game late in the half to make it a 21-6 game.

The play was set up when Jack Roud had a big run that dropped the ball on the 20 yard line.

The Outlaws went to the throwing game late in the half with QB Nicholas Orr making to long successful passes to receivers Titus Lyall-Ashby and Amari Jones for a good field to end the half.

Early in the third quarter the Outlaws recovered a fumble to take possession with 43 yards to go.

Joey Santarossa brought the ball to the 28 yard line but the Outlaws couldn’t finish and TNT took possession.

The Outlaws ran up the score on a reverse play when Jacob Hossford sprinted across the goal then followed up making a catch in the end zone for the two-point convert.

Late in the quarter, Shamsher Hundal had a good run for 20 yards. Murray got his fourth touchdown on the next play on a run down the sidelines.

The Orangeville team ended the game deep in the TNT end and left the field with a 44-6 win.

The game leaves the Outlaws Bantams with a 4-4 record so far for the season.

The Outlaws Bantams will back back on their home field at Westside this Sunday, July 16, when they will host the Guelph Jr. Gryphons. Kick off is at 11:00 a.m.

