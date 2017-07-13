NDBL showcases talent in All-Star game

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League held its annual All-Star game on on Saturday, July 8, with players from around the region making the trip to Midland to compete.

The senior game featuring the East Division and the West Division started off as a pitching duel for the first three innings.

The West managed to score ten runs between the fifth and eighth innings one the East mustered one in the sixth before a three-run inning in the seventh.

The East added another run in the eighth before being shut out in the ninth for a 12-6 final.

Tyson Hansen hit a homer for the East team.

Hansen was awarded the game most valuable player for the East while Tyler Linger was awarded the title for the West.

Junior Division

The junior division contest between the Mad Dogs and High Heat was a one-sided affair with a 17-6 score.

The Mad Dogs got on the scoreboard early with two runs in the first frame. They team followed it up in the second with seven more runs. Adding one more in the fourth inning and five in the fifth they finished the game with two more in the seventh.

The High Heat team managed to score all of ther six runs in the second inning before being shut down.

Jeff Roberts, Tyson Pendleton, and Brandon Chisholm were the only players to record a base hit in the game for High Heat.

The game ended with a 17-6 win for the Mad Dogs.

Taking home the MVP title for the Mad Dogs was Nick Bowens.

Brandon Chisholm was awarded MVP for the High Heat team.

