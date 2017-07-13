Jr. A Northmen end regular season with a win

July 13, 2017
By Brian Lockhart

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League regular season wraps up this week and the Orangeville Jr. A Northmen finished with a win over the Barrie Lakeshores.

The Thursday, July 6, game got underway at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville.

The game was tied a three after the first period with Orangeville goals coming from Matt Vangalen, Austin Lane, and Braiden Davis.

The Northmen too a lead in the second frame when they score three times to make it a 7-4 game.

A final goal from Mac OKeefe with 15 seconds on the clock gave the O-ville squad a three goal lead going into the final period.

Opening with two goals from Jordan Caskenette and Mac Okeefe, the Northmen kept the Lakeshores to a single late game goal to take a 10-6 win.

The Northme are now tied with the fourth place Whitby Warriors with 21 points. The Northmen have a fifth place in the standings based on GF / GA averages.

The Six Nations Arrows maintain first place in the League with an 18-2 record and 36 points, followed by the Brampton Excelsiors who have 28 points, and the Mimico Mountaineers with 24 points.

There is only one game left on the OJALL schedule for the regular season before the teams head into the playoffs.

