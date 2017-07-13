Sports

Jr. A Northmen end regular season with a win

July 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League regular season wraps up this week and the Orangeville Jr. A Northmen finished with a win over the Barrie Lakeshores.

The Thursday, July 6, game got underway at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville.

The game was tied a three after the first period with Orangeville goals coming from Matt Vangalen, Austin Lane, and Braiden Davis.

The Northmen too a lead in the second frame when they score three times to make it a 7-4 game.

A final goal from Mac OKeefe with 15 seconds on the clock gave the O-ville squad a three goal lead going into the final period.

Opening with two goals from Jordan Caskenette and Mac Okeefe, the Northmen kept the Lakeshores to a single late game goal to take a 10-6 win.

The Northme are now tied with the fourth place Whitby Warriors with 21 points. The Northmen have a fifth place in the standings based on GF / GA averages.

The Six Nations Arrows maintain first place in the League with an 18-2 record and 36 points, followed by the Brampton Excelsiors who have 28 points, and the Mimico Mountaineers with 24 points.

There is only one game left on the OJALL schedule for the regular season before the teams head into the playoffs.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

THE CASE OF OMAR KHADR is an immensely polarizing one among Canadians. Detained by U.S. authorities as a 15-year-old following his alleged involvement in a 2002 firefight in Afghanistan, Mr. Khadr spent ten years imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay before he was transferred into Canadian custody in 2012.. Now a free man, Mr. Khadr was last week awarded a $10,5 million settlement by the Canadian government, as well as offered an official apology after it was determined his human rights, protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, were violated during his lengthy stint at the notorious Cuban-based prison.

Local MP David Tilson condemns Liberals over $10.5m Khadr payout

By Mike Pickford Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson has this week followed his party’s lead in condemning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government over ...

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY Wellington Dufferin Guelph announced last week that it was “exploring” options for a potential build in Dufferin County. The project is designed to provide affordable homes for low income families, people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Dufferin County

By Mike Pickford With the local housing market seemingly refusing to slow down, Habitat for Humanity Wellington Dufferin Guelph (WDG) is looking into the possibility ...

Town police investigate mischief at Rotary Park in Orangeville

By Mike Pickford Orangeville Police are investigating several acts of mischief to Rotary Park believed to have occurred late Sunday night or early Monday morning. ...

BUILDERS BROKE GROUND at Orangeville Chrysler this week as a part of the facility’s new renovation and rebuild. On hand for the photo, from left to right: Taylor Horne (Robert Preston Construction), Danny Brackett (President, Orangeville Chrysler), Robert Preston (Owner, Robert Preston Construction), David Murphy (Business Relations Manager, Orangeville Chrysler), Mike Ditchburn (General Sales Manager, Orangeville Chrysler), Chris Acchione (Allto Construction), Kenny Ishii (Parts Manager, Orangeville Chrysler), Randy Ellsworth (Service Manager, Orangeville Chrysler). For the full story, see Page A6.

Ground broken for expansion of Orangeville Chrysler

By Mike Pickford Builders broke ground on a brand new renovation and rebuild project at Orangeville Chrysler this week, one that will make the dealership ...